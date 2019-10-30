Applications to join Red Hill Valley Parkway public hearings now open: commissioner

Send this page to someone via email

Residents who want to take part in Hamilton’s public hearings as part of the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) Inquiry can now apply, according to its commissioner.

A notice posted on the inquiry’s website on Tuesday says any person or group with a “substantial and direct interest” can make an application to participate based on terms set by the audits Commissioner Justice Herman Wilton-Siegel.

The inquiry will look into unanswered questions about the 2013 Tradewind Scientific report, which was reportedly buried for six years. The report analyzed friction levels on the parkway and recommended a “more detailed investigation” and “possible remedial action” to enhance the surface texture and friction characteristics of the parkway.

The city has paid $7 million to cover the cost of Wilton-Siegel’s probe.

The RHVP has been a contentious issue for the city this year. A $250-million class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of drivers who have crashed on the parkway since it opened in 2007.

The lawsuit states that over 2,000 vehicles have lost control on the road in the past 12 years, leading to either single- or multiple-vehicle crashes as a result of the city’s “negligent design, construction and maintenance” of the parkway.

None of those claims has been proven in court.

No dates or locations have been set for public hearings into the inquiry yet.

Applications to participate must be sent to rcenta@rhvpi.ca by Nov. 29, 2019 at noon.

