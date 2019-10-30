Significant rainfall expected in London area on Halloween

Send this page to someone via email

The London region could see significant rainfall over the next few days that may impact trick-or-treaters’ plans on Thursday night.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and parts of Middlesex County warning of potentially significant rainfall for the rest of the week.

The rain is forecast to begin Wednesday morning and end Friday morning.

The national weather service says rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres are possible, with the heaviest rain happening on Thursday afternoon. Strong northwesterly to westerly wind gusts of 70 kilometres per hour are possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

Officials say the weather conditions can cause reduced visibility.

Story continues below advertisement