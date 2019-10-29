Menu

Politics

Former MPP Arthur Potts bows out of Ontario Liberal leadership before launch event

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2019 8:26 pm
Updated October 29, 2019 8:27 pm
Arthur Potts is seen in an Oct. 24 announcement on Twitter.
Arthur Potts is seen in an Oct. 24 announcement on Twitter. Twitter

TORONTO – A former Ontario Liberal backbencher says he will no longer enter the party’s leadership race, five days after announcing his intent to do so.

Arthur Potts, who represented the Toronto riding of Beaches-East York for four years, has cancelled his official launch event planned for Wednesday.

Potts says he won’t enter the race after all “due to circumstances under these difficult entry rules.”

His decision comes just five days after he announced in a reply to a tweet that he was running for leader.

Potts says he is now endorsing former cabinet minister Michael Coteau to succeed former leader Kathleen Wynne.

Former cabinet ministers Steven Del Duca and Mitzie Hunter are also in the race, as are candidates Kate Graham and Alvin Tedjo.

