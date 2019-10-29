Former MPP Arthur Potts bows out of Ontario Liberal leadership before launch event

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – A former Ontario Liberal backbencher says he will no longer enter the party’s leadership race, five days after announcing his intent to do so.

Arthur Potts, who represented the Toronto riding of Beaches-East York for four years, has cancelled his official launch event planned for Wednesday.

Potts says he won’t enter the race after all “due to circumstances under these difficult entry rules.”

READ MORE: Former MPP Arthur Potts announces Ontario Liberal leadership candidacy

His decision comes just five days after he announced in a reply to a tweet that he was running for leader.

Potts says he is now endorsing former cabinet minister Michael Coteau to succeed former leader Kathleen Wynne.

Former cabinet ministers Steven Del Duca and Mitzie Hunter are also in the race, as are candidates Kate Graham and Alvin Tedjo.

Story continues below advertisement

The worst kept secret in #OnPol was probably that I was to launch my candidacy tomorrow at #TedReevesCommunityArena. Due to circumstances under these difficult entry rules, I regretfully must announce I will not be in the running for Leader. — Arthur Potts (@ArthurPottsMAC) October 29, 2019

It sure is hard to keep intentions a secret while inviting friends, families and supporters to a launch event. Yes I am officially in next week, but if you want to know why, you’ll have to attend. pic.twitter.com/K75YbOfrs3 — Arthur Potts (@ArthurPottsMAC) October 24, 2019

Story continues below advertisement