Canada

Woman died after being crushed between two vehicles, say Belleville police

By Jennifer Basa Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 6:26 pm
.
. Jennifer Basa

Belleville police say a woman has died after being crushed between two vehicles in a parking lot at 210 Dundas Street East in Belleville.

Police confirmed the incident happened Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a medical building in Belleville. The victim, a 54-year-old woman, was transferred to Kingston General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Global News spoke with two witnesses who asked to remain anonymous. They said they saw the victim drive up to the parking machine to leave and appeared to have trouble reaching the machine from her car window. They said she opened her car door to reach and stepped on the gas petal by accident, while she was still hanging partially outside of her vehicle.

At the same time, witnesses say, a truck was entering the back parking lot, driving in the opposite direction. The driver of the truck allegedly hit the victim’s vehicle, hitting her passenger car door, crushing her.

Belleville Police have not provided the identity of the victim, however the incident is still under investigation. They are asking that anyone who may have been a witness to please contact them.

