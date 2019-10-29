Menu

Canada

Police to be present at controversial Toronto library event featuring Meghan Murphy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2019 5:04 pm
File photo of Meghan Murphy.
File photo of Meghan Murphy. Global News

Toronto police officers will be on the scene of a controversial event that has sparked tensions between the city’s public library and the LGBTQ2 community.

The Toronto Public Library has come under intense fire in recent weeks for agreeing to host an event featuring freelance writer Meghan Murphy.

The self-described feminist, who is opposed to rights for transgender people, will be giving a talk on gender identity hosted by a grouped dubbed Radical Feminists Unite.

READ MORE: Toronto Public Library criticized over refusal to cancel event by controversial speaker

LGBTQ2 community members and their allies say publicly funded spaces shouldn’t be used as a platform for hatred, and are planning a protest tonight.

But the library has maintained that it has a duty to uphold principles of free speech and is allowing the talk to proceed.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong says officers will be inside and outside the event tonight in order to “keep the peace.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
