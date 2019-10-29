‘Animals in War’ commemorative pins available for Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

Two new commemorative pins have been issued by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society leading up to Remembrance Day.

“The Animals in War pins were created to honour the bravery of Canadian veterans and the animals who served by their side,” said Kallie Milleman, spokesperson for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

A variety of animals have served in wartime. Mules carried artillery, horses transported troops and hauled field guns, pigeons delivered crucial messages and dogs served as messengers, medical assistants, bomb detectors and search and rescue workers.

READ MORE: New Remembrance Day pins on sale at Peterborough Humane Society

“We’re also celebrating the women who served in Canada’s military with a new pin honouring their contributions,” said Jennifer Bluhm, acting chief, of animal protection at the OSPCA and Humane Society.

“So many have endured so much and we will never forget their sacrifice.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

The commemorative pins were launched in 2017 by the OSPCA and since that time, new designs have been unveiled. For each pin sold, $1 is donated to the Royal Canadian Legion to support veterans.

Pins are available online for purchase at pawsandgive.ca/remember or at any one of the OSCPA and Humane Society’s 12 animal locations across the province.

To find a location near you, visit ontariospca.ca