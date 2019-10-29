Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Newcastle man charged with drug possession in Port Hope: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 7:00 pm
Port Hope police arrested a man on drug charges after responding to reports of suspicious men loading a snowmobile into a vehicle.
Port Hope police arrested a man on drug charges after responding to reports of suspicious men loading a snowmobile into a vehicle. Global News file

A Newcastle man is facing drug charges after Port Hope police were called to a suspicious persons call in the municipality’s west end last week.

Port Hope Police Service says around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, officers responded to reports of three unknown men who were seen loading a snowmobile into the back of a pickup truck at a residence where they allegedly did not reside.

READ MORE: Northumberland OPP arrest 3 for impaired driving over the weekend

Officers arrived and said one of the suspects was allegedly in possession of drugs.

Jeremy Wilsdon, 45, of Newcastle, was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule II substance
  • Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of a schedule V substance
  • Possession of proceeds of crime.

He was held in custody for a show cause hearing, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The matter of the snowmobile remains under investigation, police noted.

Police investigate string of wallet thefts at GTA restaurants
Police investigate string of wallet thefts at GTA restaurants
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DrugsDrug BustDurhamPort HopePort Hope Police ServiceNewcastleschedule 2
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.