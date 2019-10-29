Newcastle man charged with drug possession in Port Hope: police

A Newcastle man is facing drug charges after Port Hope police were called to a suspicious persons call in the municipality’s west end last week.
Port Hope Police Service says around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, officers responded to reports of three unknown men who were seen loading a snowmobile into the back of a pickup truck at a residence where they allegedly did not reside.
Officers arrived and said one of the suspects was allegedly in possession of drugs.
Jeremy Wilsdon, 45, of Newcastle, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a schedule II substance
- Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a schedule V substance
- Possession of proceeds of crime.
He was held in custody for a show cause hearing, police said.
The matter of the snowmobile remains under investigation, police noted.
