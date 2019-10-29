Newcastle man charged with drug possession in Port Hope: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Newcastle man is facing drug charges after Port Hope police were called to a suspicious persons call in the municipality’s west end last week.

Port Hope Police Service says around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, officers responded to reports of three unknown men who were seen loading a snowmobile into the back of a pickup truck at a residence where they allegedly did not reside.

READ MORE: Northumberland OPP arrest 3 for impaired driving over the weekend

Officers arrived and said one of the suspects was allegedly in possession of drugs.

Jeremy Wilsdon, 45, of Newcastle, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a schedule II substance

Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a schedule V substance

Possession of proceeds of crime.

He was held in custody for a show cause hearing, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The matter of the snowmobile remains under investigation, police noted.

2:17 Police investigate string of wallet thefts at GTA restaurants Police investigate string of wallet thefts at GTA restaurants