Live in the Okanagan: Warm up from the cold with live music

Hide from the cold by attending these great live shows happening in the valley this week.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Nov. 1

Noble Crew at The Green Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Keys at The Longhorn Pub & Liquor Store

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Midnight Echo at The Kal

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

The Neville Bowman Quintet at the Vernon Jazz Club

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at vernonjazz.com

DJ Lunchb0xx at The Kal

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Nov. 1

Black Cat Soul at DunnEnzies Pizzo Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Three Scotch In at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Leeroy Stagger at the Rotary Centre for the Arts

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at rotarycentreforthearts.com

The Young’Uns at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Lucky Monkey at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Saturday, Nov. 2

Moka Only and Robbie G. at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available rvmediastudio.com

Kentucky Eileen at Red Bird Brewing Inc.

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

DJ Invisible at Doc Willougby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Atavistia, Solborn, Nomad, Kronikill at Munnin’s Post

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Apollo Agua at DunnEnzies Pizzo Co. Downtown

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

M&D Fusion at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lucky Monkey at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Sunday, Nov. 3

Razorvoice and POGO at The Grateful Fed

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Peg Barcelo at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4

Pierre Guitard at Mary Irwin Theatre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets available at boutique-ccfo.ecwid.com

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Terra Lightfoot and Sam Webber at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Thursday, Nov. 7

Jayson Bendera at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at selectyourtickets.evenue.net

Penticton

Friday, Nov. 1

Jerri & Friends at Nest & Nectar

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lemon Bucket Orkestra at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Saturday, Nov. 2

JP Maurice at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rob n’Walker at the Penticton Elks

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

The New Customs at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

DJ Spill at Cannery Brewing

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

William Prince at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Thursday, Nov. 7

Connie Kaldor at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Oliver

Friday, Nov. 1

Rollin’ Coal at Ye Olde Welcome Inn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3

The Contenders at Venables Theatre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at venablestheatre.ca

Osoyoos

Friday, Nov. 1

Vegabond at Jojo’s Cafe