Live in the Okanagan: Warm up from the cold with live music

Hide from the cold by attending these great live shows happening in the valley this week.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Vernon
Friday, Nov. 1
Noble Crew at The Green Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The Keys at The Longhorn Pub & Liquor Store
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The Midnight Echo at The Kal
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
The Neville Bowman Quintet at the Vernon Jazz Club
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at vernonjazz.com
DJ Lunchb0xx at The Kal
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Nov. 1
Black Cat Soul at DunnEnzies Pizzo Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Three Scotch In at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Leeroy Stagger at the Rotary Centre for the Arts
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at rotarycentreforthearts.com
The Young’Uns at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Lucky Monkey at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Saturday, Nov. 2
Moka Only and Robbie G. at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available rvmediastudio.com
Kentucky Eileen at Red Bird Brewing Inc.
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
DJ Invisible at Doc Willougby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Atavistia, Solborn, Nomad, Kronikill at Munnin’s Post
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Apollo Agua at DunnEnzies Pizzo Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
M&D Fusion at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Lucky Monkey at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Sunday, Nov. 3
Razorvoice and POGO at The Grateful Fed
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Peg Barcelo at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 4
Pierre Guitard at Mary Irwin Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at boutique-ccfo.ecwid.com
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Terra Lightfoot and Sam Webber at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Thursday, Nov. 7
Jayson Bendera at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at selectyourtickets.evenue.net
Penticton
Friday, Nov. 1
Jerri & Friends at Nest & Nectar
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Lemon Bucket Orkestra at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Saturday, Nov. 2
JP Maurice at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Rob n’Walker at the Penticton Elks
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
The New Customs at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
DJ Spill at Cannery Brewing
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
William Prince at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Thursday, Nov. 7
Connie Kaldor at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Oliver
Friday, Nov. 1
Rollin’ Coal at Ye Olde Welcome Inn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3
The Contenders at Venables Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at venablestheatre.ca
Osoyoos
Friday, Nov. 1
Vegabond at Jojo’s Cafe
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
