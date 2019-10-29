Menu

Crime

Northumberland OPP arrest 3 for impaired driving over the weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 3:42 pm
Northumberland OPP charged three people with impaired driving over the weekend.
Northumberland OPP charged three people with impaired driving over the weekend. Nick Westoll/Global News File

Northumberland OPP charged three drivers with impaired driving during patrols over the weekend.

On Friday, officers responded to a report that a vehicle had been taken without permissions from a property in the Municipality of Trent Hills. The vehicle was located a short time later in a nearby field on 4th Line East. The driver, a 17-year-old youth, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.

He was transported to the detachment for further test where OPP say he registered three times the legal limit of alcohol.

The youth was charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus). He was released and will appear in court at a later date. His name cannot be released.

On Sunday morning around 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a Skyview Road address in Alnwick-Haldimand Township after a resident woke up and noticed a vehicle with its lights on in her backyard.

Officers arrived on scene and upon speaking with the driver, detected an odour of alcohol.

Gordon Stuart Ley, 26, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus). He was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg on Nov. 27, 2019.

A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street

A few hours later, officers responded to reports that a pickup had driven down a ditch and collided with a fence at a property on Ganaraska Road in the Municipality of Port Hope.

Officers located the driver and detected an odour of alcohol on him. OPP say a subsequent roadside screening device was administered and resulted in a “fail.”

Donald James Brockwell, 26, of Hiawatha First Nation was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus). He was additionally charged under the Highway Traffic Act and the Trespass to Property Act.

Brockwell was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 11.

