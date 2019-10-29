Menu

World

U.S. federal judge blocks Alabama’s near total-ban on abortion

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 29, 2019 11:42 am
Updated October 29, 2019 11:51 am
Protesters march in Alabama to denounce abortion ban
WATCH: Protesters march in Alabama to denounce abortion ban

A federal judge blocked an Alabama abortion ban Tuesday that would have made the procedure a felony at any stage of pregnancy in almost all cases.

READ MORE: Alabama Senate votes in favour of near-total ban on abortion

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued a preliminary injunction blocking Alabama from enforcing the law, which would have called for a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for the abortion provider with no exceptions for rape or incest.

‘It’s wrong. It’s pernicious’: Joe Biden releases video on Twitter condemning abortion ban
‘It’s wrong. It’s pernicious’: Joe Biden releases video on Twitter condemning abortion ban

Alabama legislators approved the measure this year, hoping to mount a court challenge to abortion rights. Abortion providers sued to stop the law from going into effect.

Randall Marshall, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, said the decision was expected.

The law was set to take effect next month and is the most hardline of the anti-abortion measures enacted this year as states emboldened by the new conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court take aim at Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
