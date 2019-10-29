Red Wings trade Regula’s NHL rights to Blackhawks

Send this page to someone via email

It was a very busy weekend for the London Knights, with three games over the course of 36 hours.

The busy stretch for London co-captain Alec Regula extended beyond the team’s 6-2 win over Niagara on Sunday.

A day later, the Detroit Red Wings announced they had traded Regula’s rights to the Chicago Blackhawks for Brendan Perlini.

Regula, a third-round pick of the Red Wings in the 2018 NHL draft, has 11 points in 10 games since he returned to the OHL. He had an extended stay with the Red Wings after he suffered an injury during training camp.

It’s the Michigan native’s third season with the Knights after spending a season with the USHL’s Chicago Steel. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection.

Regula and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Liam Foudy were named co-captains for the season, the first time the Knights have named two captains since Mitch Marner and Christian Dvorak both wore the ‘C’ in 2015-16.

The pair led London to OHL and Memorial Cup championships that season.