Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Red Wings trade Regula’s NHL rights to Blackhawks

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 29, 2019 11:57 am
Alec Regula of the London Knights. .
Alec Regula of the London Knights. . Photo by Luke Durda/OHL Images

It was a very busy weekend for the London Knights, with three games over the course of 36 hours.

The busy stretch for London co-captain Alec Regula extended beyond the team’s 6-2 win over Niagara on Sunday.

A day later, the Detroit Red Wings announced they had traded Regula’s rights to the Chicago Blackhawks for Brendan Perlini.

Regula, a third-round pick of the Red Wings in the 2018 NHL draft, has 11 points in 10 games since he returned to the OHL. He had an extended stay with the Red Wings after he suffered an injury during training camp.

READ MORE: London Knights pick up five of a possible six points during three-game weekend

It’s the Michigan native’s third season with the Knights after spending a season with the USHL’s Chicago Steel. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection.

Story continues below advertisement

Regula and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Liam Foudy were named co-captains for the season, the first time the Knights have named two captains since Mitch Marner and Christian Dvorak both wore the ‘C’ in 2015-16.

The pair led London to OHL and Memorial Cup championships that season.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLOHLChicago BlackhawksDetroit Red Wingsalec regulalondon knightNHL Prospects
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.