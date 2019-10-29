Menu

Tech

Shopify reports US$72.8M loss in third quarter, 45 per cent boost in revenue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2019 10:26 am
Shopify's office in downtown Ottawa, Ontario on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.
Shopify's office in downtown Ottawa, Ontario on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Shopify Inc. reported a loss of US$72.8 million in its latest quarter, while revenue grew 45 per cent compared with a year ago.

The Ottawa-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 64 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of $23.2 million or 22 cents per share a year ago.

READ MORE: Tech in T.O.: Why Shopify continues to grow in Toronto

Revenue totalled $390.6 million in what was the e-commerce company’s third quarter, up from $270.1 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Shopify says it lost $33.6 million or 29 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $5.8 million or a nickel per share in the same quarter last year.

READ MORE: Shopify to accelerate fulfilment rollout on strong demand, shares up on results

In its outlook, the company raised its guidance for its full-year revenue to a range of $1.545 billion to $1.555 billion compared with earlier expectations for a range of $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion.

Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be in a range from $472 million to $482 million.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
