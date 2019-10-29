Menu

World

Manhunt underway after Georgia inmate convicted of rape released ‘in error’

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 29, 2019 9:33 am
Georgia Department of Corrections

Georgia officials say a 31-year-old man serving a life sentence following a rape conviction was mistakenly released from a state prison.

The Georgia Department of Corrections says in a news release that Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was let out of Rogers State Prison in Reidsville on Friday.

READ MORE: Wisconsin inmate allegedly confesses to ‘Making a Murderer’ killing

The news release characterized his release as an error, but did not elaborate on what caused it.

According to prison records, Munoz-Mendez was convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Georgiainmate releasedGwinnett CountyGeorgia Department of Correctionsrape convictionaggravated child molestationGeorgia inmateGeorgia inmate releasedinmate released mistakeReidsvilleRogers State Prison
national skyline national skyline

