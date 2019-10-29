Kingston police warning residents of tax scammers posing as law enforcement

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are warning the public of phone scams as officers are investigating multiple reports of people being tricked into sending money to callers who pose as law enforcement officials.

In a news release, police say scammers have begun to make spoof calls suggesting the caller is from a police agency. Scammers will reportedly manipulate caller ID to say RCMP, OPP or Kingston police, however officers warn that these calls are not from anyone in law enforcement.

Police say potential victims are then told the call they are receiving is in relation to Canada Revenue Agency issues with their tax returns that require immediate attention.

During the call, police say threats are made indicating that failure to act will lead to an arrest.

Police say potential victims are then asked to withdraw large sums of money from their bank accounts and convert the funds into Bitcoin, an untraceable form of currency.

Police also say concerned members of the public have reported that because the phone calls appear to be from the RCMP, OPP or Kingston police phone numbers, they assume the calls are legitimate and therefore end up following the scammers’ instructions.

Kingston police are reminding residents that no police agency would contact citizens to request money in the form of Bitcoin or gift cards, nor would law enforcement officials threaten to arrest an individual due to failure to pay the Canada Revenue Agency.

Kingston police are also advising citizens to tell family and friends who are elderly or may be more vulnerable not to fall for such scams.