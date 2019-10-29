‘There’s no free money here for Toronto’: Questions loom as council debates province’s transit offer

On Tuesday, Toronto city council will decide whether the city will adopt four transit projects designed by the Ford Government, but it will do so without knowing many details.

The Mayor’s Executive Committee is recommending council approve a deal hashed out between the Ford government and city and TTC staff. It would see the province, with aid from the federal government, pay for nearly $30 billion in expansion projects in exchange for the city adopting its transit plan.

Mayor John Tory has spoken in favour of it multiple times and said it’s the best deal to get transit built, while avoiding a provincial upload of the subway.

“We have hammered out an agreement with the province that puts us on the right track and does so in way that is fair to the city and to its residents” said Tory earlier in the week.

But dozens have spoken out against the deal, with many of them telling the executive committee they’re worried about the impact of above-ground rail plans for the Ontario Line.

In return for its endorsement, the report said it would allow city monies slated for expansion projects to be used on the TTC’s state of good repair backlog. The TTC needs $33.5 billion over the next 15 years just to keep the system functional, but about two-thirds of that figure are unfunded.

The city and TTC report said the deal would free up about $5 billion, which could be diverted to the fund. But Councillor Gord Perks said that figure would actually be lower.

“Most of that doesn’t exist, we haven’t raised it, we have no tax plan for raising it” he said. Perks said the real number is closer to $1.25 billion, but noted the funds have come from development charges which would be illegal to spend on existing infrastructure.

“If you are a transit rider, this announcement put your ride over the next decade more at risk than any single thing that’s happened in your lifetime” said Perks.

Still, transportation expert Matti Siemiatycki from University of Toronto’s School of Cities said the deal has a potential to be win-win for both Toronto and the province.

“I think the city sees a lot of the concerns that they had addressed and I think the province also gets a pass to move forward quickly with building public transit,” he said.

Siemiatycki said if the deal can be delivered in the way it’s promised, it will alleviate some of the Toronto’s financial pressures. But he echoes concerns about the billions of dollars remaining unfunded for TTC maintenance costs, which he said will continue to be a hurdle for all levels of government.

Cherise Burda from the Ryerson City Building Institute said the deal is the best Toronto is likely to get.

“It’s always striking when the provincial government does walk back on doing something bad to Toronto and it looks like they’re walking forward,” she said.

However, Burda notes that while Toronto will gain glamourous transit projects, residents won’t be able to access them for at least a decade.

“What can we do in the more immediate term, the short-term to get people moving?” she said. The city, she notes, will double in population over the next two decades, compounding the stress on the existing transit system.

“The city isn’t standing still waiting for these projects to be built,” she said “We can’t wait for 10 or 15 years for some new mega project to get built.”

Burda said it will be crucial for the city to raise its own revenue to find innovative ways to get people moving in the meantime — a problem she said will remain difficult with the TTC state of good repair costs looming.

“There’s no free money here for Toronto,” Burda said. “They still have to come up with $33 billion.”