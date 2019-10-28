Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police ID victims in Centennial double homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 3:39 pm
Winnipeg police at the scene of a homicide.
Winnipeg police at the scene of a homicide. File / Global News

Police have identified the victims of a weekend double murder in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood.

At about 2:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to a call about two men down in the rear lane of Ross Avenue and Isabel Street.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating three homicides overnight

Both men had with severe upper body injuries and were taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Story continues below advertisement

The victims have been named as Winnipeggers Edwin Adrian Harper, 32, and Wayne Patrick Palidwor, 62.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

