Winnipeg police ID victims in Centennial double homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police have identified the victims of a weekend double murder in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood.

At about 2:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to a call about two men down in the rear lane of Ross Avenue and Isabel Street.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating three homicides overnight

Both men had with severe upper body injuries and were taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died.

The deceased victims have been identified as Edwin Adrian Harper, a 32-year-old male of Winnipeg and Wayne Patrick Palidwor, a 62-year-old male of Winnipeg. https://t.co/nr8IWksNn1 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 28, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The victims have been named as Winnipeggers Edwin Adrian Harper, 32, and Wayne Patrick Palidwor, 62.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

1:20 A pair of teens are charged in connection with Winnipeg’s 31st homicide of 2019 A pair of teens are charged in connection with Winnipeg’s 31st homicide of 2019