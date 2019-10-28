Winnipeg police ID victims in Centennial double homicide

Police have identified the victims of a weekend double murder in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood.
At about 2:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to a call about two men down in the rear lane of Ross Avenue and Isabel Street.
Both men had with severe upper body injuries and were taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died.
The victims have been named as Winnipeggers Edwin Adrian Harper, 32, and Wayne Patrick Palidwor, 62.
The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
