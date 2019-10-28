Menu

Quebec working on mental health action plan

By Raquel Fletcher Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 7:46 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 7:58 pm
Health Minister Danielle McCann said she will table her plan by next spring. Monday, October 28, 2019. .
Health Minister Danielle McCann said she will table her plan by next spring. Monday, October 28, 2019. . Jean-Vincent Verville/Global News

Quebec is working on a five year action plan for mental health. Health Minister Danielle McCann said she will table her plan by next spring.

Monday was the first day of a forum on mental health organized by the health ministry.  There were 250 participants from the health field, as well as people who live with mental illness who provided insight and suggested improvements to the system.

READ MORE: Quebec to examine services provided to Montreal man at centre of apparent murder-suicide

Last week, McCann said she was looking into the services offered to a 40-year-old Montreal father who is believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life.

“What I’ve asked is to have an overview of what happened in this situation,” McCann said. “Of course, this is all in the spirit of improving, improving the accompaniment of people who have distress problems, and mental health problems, and again the forum today is very, very helpful.”

READ MORE: CAQ government under pressure over doctors’ salaries

McCann said the government has already committed $40 million dollars this year to improve access to services and she said more money is likely, but wouldn’t confirm a figure.

Quebec politicsQuebec healthHealth Minister Danielle McCann
