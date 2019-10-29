Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Halloween 2019: The best costumes seen around London

By Dawn Cuthbertson Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 12:42 pm
Updated October 29, 2019 12:45 pm
Topical and trendy Halloween costumes for 2019
Here are some of the costumes you’ll be seeing a lot of while trick-or-treating this Halloween.

You’re spooky, London.

This week we asked to see your Halloween costumes and we were flooded with scary and clever costumes from around the region. Bonus points for sharing photos of your kids dressed up. Here’s a round up of some of the best ones.

READ MORE: Halloween 2019: Southern Ontario forecast to get wet, warm, windy weather

Melanie MacKinnon’s son Maverick, 6, is a dead ringer for Pennywise, the evil clown in It.

Candice Blois’ makeup is incredible. We hope you won best costume, Candice!

Tiffany Jones McClennan said her couples costume was popular this year.

Story continues below advertisement

 

READ MORE: ‘Sexy’ burgers and ‘hot’ Mr. Rogers: The designer behind those viral Halloween costumes

Here’s the proof! Cathy Hailey was Little Red Riding Hood, too.

Amie Dogar says making the golden ticket was the hardest part of her family’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory costume.

READ MORE: The best celebrity costumes so far

Auston Lennox dressed up as Chase from Paw Patrol at Storybook Gardens over the weekend.

 

Chris Dunn pulled off a great Santa for Halloween.

Penni Cradduck- Stoddart dressed up as a crazy cat lady at work.

 

Woah! Hayden Sanders had his mouth sewn shut.

 

Story continues below advertisement

Jessica Lamont and her dog, Carson, dressed up as Dorothy and Toto.

 

Dawn Thurston was a caveman…er…woman.

Hannah Granger’s daughter, Melodie, in a convincing piñata.

Cameron McNairn as U.S. President Donald Trump.

Cameron McNairn dressed as Donald Trump
Cameron McNairn dressed as Donald Trump Cameron McNairn

Miles Linton as a headless bodyguard and sister Grace as Princess Grace.

Amanda Linton
Amanda Linton Amanda Linton

Stephanie Brockett gets an A for effort because these Ghostbusters costumes are homemade.

Story continues below advertisement
Stephanie Brockett
Stephanie Brockett Stephanie Brockett

Keep the photos coming, London! We’ll update this post throughout the week.

halloween 2019halloween costumes 2019best Halloween costumesscary costumescostumes halloween london ontariohalloween costumes londonscary halloween costumes
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.