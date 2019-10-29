Halloween 2019: The best costumes seen around London

Send this page to someone via email

You’re spooky, London.

This week we asked to see your Halloween costumes and we were flooded with scary and clever costumes from around the region. Bonus points for sharing photos of your kids dressed up. Here’s a round up of some of the best ones.

Melanie MacKinnon’s son Maverick, 6, is a dead ringer for Pennywise, the evil clown in It.

Candice Blois’ makeup is incredible. We hope you won best costume, Candice!

Tiffany Jones McClennan said her couples costume was popular this year.

Here’s the proof! Cathy Hailey was Little Red Riding Hood, too.

Amie Dogar says making the golden ticket was the hardest part of her family’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory costume.

Auston Lennox dressed up as Chase from Paw Patrol at Storybook Gardens over the weekend.

Chris Dunn pulled off a great Santa for Halloween.

Penni Cradduck- Stoddart dressed up as a crazy cat lady at work.

Woah! Hayden Sanders had his mouth sewn shut.

Jessica Lamont and her dog, Carson, dressed up as Dorothy and Toto.

Dawn Thurston was a caveman…er…woman.

Hannah Granger’s daughter, Melodie, in a convincing piñata.

Cameron McNairn as U.S. President Donald Trump.

Cameron McNairn dressed as Donald Trump Cameron McNairn

Miles Linton as a headless bodyguard and sister Grace as Princess Grace.

Amanda Linton Amanda Linton

Stephanie Brockett gets an A for effort because these Ghostbusters costumes are homemade.

Stephanie Brockett Stephanie Brockett

Keep the photos coming, London! We’ll update this post throughout the week.