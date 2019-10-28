Menu

Canada

Final touches added as Regina Bypass ready for traffic Oct. 29

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 2:36 pm
Crews are working on finishing touches before the entire Regina Bypass opens to traffic on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Crews are working on finishing touches before the entire Regina Bypass opens to traffic on Tuesday, Oct. 29. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan government says the Regina Bypass will officially open to motorists on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Officials said the largest transportation infrastructure project in the province’s history will boost the economy through the efficient transport of goods, reduced traffic congestion and improved safety.

“The opening of the Regina Bypass is an important milestone for our province and will greatly improve the transportation of goods in and out of our province’s capital city,” Premier Scott Moe said in a press release.

“More importantly, the Regina Bypass will greatly improve the safety of our roads and highways for our families and industries.”

It is estimated that reduced collision rates because of the bypass will result in $2 to $3 million in annual cost savings from property damage, injuries and fatalities, according to officials. They added the savings in terms of human suffering are incalculable.

Story continues below advertisement
Province clears up confusion as Regina Bypass forces changes in northwest intersection
Wanda Campbell, who lost her 17-year-old son Lane in a crash on Highway 1 East, was at Monday’s grand opening ceremony.

“On Aug. 9, 2013, my life changed forever, and I became an advocate for road safety,” Campbell said in a statement.

“We can honour Lane’s memory if no other family has to live through the pain we’ve suffered.”

During four years of construction, crews worked nearly five-million hours on the bypass with just one lost-time incident, according to government officials. The first section of the bypass opened in 2017.

Crews will be working on a few finishing touches on Monday before the entire route opens on Tuesday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SafetyTransportationGovernment of SaskatchewanHighway 1Sask HighwaysRegina Bypassregina trafficSask. Ministry Of Highways And Infrastructure
