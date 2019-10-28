Final touches added as Regina Bypass ready for traffic Oct. 29

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government says the Regina Bypass will officially open to motorists on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Officials said the largest transportation infrastructure project in the province’s history will boost the economy through the efficient transport of goods, reduced traffic congestion and improved safety.

READ MORE: Regina bypass on budget and on track for October completion

“The opening of the Regina Bypass is an important milestone for our province and will greatly improve the transportation of goods in and out of our province’s capital city,” Premier Scott Moe said in a press release.

“More importantly, the Regina Bypass will greatly improve the safety of our roads and highways for our families and industries.”

It is estimated that reduced collision rates because of the bypass will result in $2 to $3 million in annual cost savings from property damage, injuries and fatalities, according to officials. They added the savings in terms of human suffering are incalculable.

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 Province clears up confusion as Regina Bypass forces changes in northwest intersection Province clears up confusion as Regina Bypass forces changes in northwest intersection

Wanda Campbell, who lost her 17-year-old son Lane in a crash on Highway 1 East, was at Monday’s grand opening ceremony.

“On Aug. 9, 2013, my life changed forever, and I became an advocate for road safety,” Campbell said in a statement.

“We can honour Lane’s memory if no other family has to live through the pain we’ve suffered.”

READ MORE: Highway 1 vigil pushes for stop light at Pilot Butte intersection

During four years of construction, crews worked nearly five-million hours on the bypass with just one lost-time incident, according to government officials. The first section of the bypass opened in 2017.

Crews will be working on a few finishing touches on Monday before the entire route opens on Tuesday.