Suspect wanted in connection with west-end Hamilton stabbing surrenders to police

Police say they have arrested a second “armed and dangerous” suspect who they believe is responsible for a stabbing at a bar in Hamilton’s west end in early October.

Investigators say Joseph Barham-Ferguson, 20, turned himself in at the Hamilton police central station on Friday. He was wanted on charges of aggravated assault and failure to comply with a youth sentence.

Barham-Ferguson is one of two men who police allege attacked a man at the West Lounge Café at 807 Main St. W. on Oct. 5. The suspects are accused of brandishing a knife and a handgun before stabbing the victim.

The injured man was transported to the hospital by his friends, according to police.

The other suspect, Fuhill Badei, 20, reportedly turned himself in at the Hamilton police Mountain station on Oct. 17. He was wanted on several firearms-related charges and assault.

