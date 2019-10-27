Menu

Blues beat Red Wings in OT after blowing lead

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 27, 2019 8:12 pm

DETROIT – David Perron scored at 1:28 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

The Blues blew a two-goal lead in the third-period lead and needed Ryan O’Reilly’s late goal to send it to overtime. The Red Wings have lost eight straight.

Perron scored from the left circle after circling with the puck for a few seconds. He has six goals this season.

O’Reilly had two goals and two assists and Perron added three assists. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, Zach Sanford also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 29 saves for the defending champion Blues.

Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist for Detroit, Filip Hronek and Valtteri Filppula added goals, and Jonathan Bernier made 15 stops.

O’Reilly’s power-play goal tied it at 4-4 with 4:18 left in regulation. He put in a one-timer from the slot.

PANTHERS 6, OILERS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Brian Boyle and Jayce Hawryluk each had a goal and an assist and Florida scored three goals in just over two minutes to open the second period against Edmonton.

Aaron Ekblad, Noel Acciari, Evgenii Dadonov and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida. The Panthers improved to 5-2-4, earning at least a point in eight straight games.

James Neal and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers. They have lost three of four to fall to 8-3-1.

___

More AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/NHL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

HockeyNHLNational Hockey LeagueNHL Capsules
