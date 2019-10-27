Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Embattled Democrat Katie Hill resigns from Congress

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 27, 2019 7:41 pm
Updated October 27, 2019 7:54 pm
In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Katie Hill, then a Democratic Party candidate from California's 25th Congressional district, talks to a reporter after voting in her hometown of Agua Dulce, Calif. .
In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Katie Hill, then a Democratic Party candidate from California's 25th Congressional district, talks to a reporter after voting in her hometown of Agua Dulce, Calif. . (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill of California has resigned amid an ethics probe and revelations of an affair with a campaign staffer.

In a statement Sunday, the 32-year-old freshman from the Los Angeles area said she was resigning with a broken heart.

READ MORE: Joe Biden undeterred by rise of Elizabeth Warren in race for Democratic nomination

“This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country,” she said.

Hill is under investigation by a congressional committee for an alleged intimate relationship with a male senior aide, which Hill denies.

She has acknowledged an affair with a young female staffer. Compromising photos and purported text messages surfaced online this past week in a right-wing publication and a British tabloid.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, Hill won the last Republican-held House seat anchored in Los Angeles County.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
U.S. politicsDemocratsHouse of Representativeskatie hillkatie hill inappropriate relationshipskatie hill resigns
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.