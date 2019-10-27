Embattled Democrat Katie Hill resigns from Congress

Send this page to someone via email

Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill of California has resigned amid an ethics probe and revelations of an affair with a campaign staffer.

In a statement Sunday, the 32-year-old freshman from the Los Angeles area said she was resigning with a broken heart.

“This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country,” she said.

Hill is under investigation by a congressional committee for an alleged intimate relationship with a male senior aide, which Hill denies.

She has acknowledged an affair with a young female staffer. Compromising photos and purported text messages surfaced online this past week in a right-wing publication and a British tabloid.

Last year, Hill won the last Republican-held House seat anchored in Los Angeles County.

It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country. See my official statement below. pic.twitter.com/nG97RQIwvO — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019