Politics

Former MPP Arthur Potts announces Ontario Liberal leadership candidacy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2019 3:51 pm
Potts represented Toronto's Beaches-East York riding between 2014 and 2018.
Potts represented Toronto's Beaches-East York riding between 2014 and 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO – Former member of Kathleen Wynne‘s government Arthur Potts has announced on Twitter that he’s entering the leadership race for the Ontario Liberals.

Potts joins a race featuring multiple other former MPPs who lost their seats when the party was decimated in last year’s loss to Premier Doug Ford’s Conservatives.

READ MORE: Ontario Liberals to nominate Ottawa-Vanier byelection candidate

The official launch of his leadership bid is set to take place on Wednesday morning in Toronto’s east end, Potts confirmed in a response to TVO host Steve Paikin on Twitter.

Other notable leadership candidates include Mitzie Hunter, who served as education minister from 2016 to 2018.

Former transportation minister Steven Del Duca and former community and social services minister Michael Coteau are also among six candidates now in the race.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
OntarioOntario politicsKathleen WynnepoliticsLiberal PartyOntario Liberal partyProvincial PoliticsArthur PottsOntario Liberal leadership race
