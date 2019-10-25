QMJHL Roundup: Friday, October 25, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

HALIFAX – Alexander Khovanov tied the game late in the third, then scored the winner at 3:53 of overtime as the Moncton Wildcats edged the Halifax Mooseheads 5-4 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Ozzie King, Elliot Desnoyers and Kyle Foreman also scored while Zachary L’Heureux tacked on three assists for the Wildcats (11-3-0), who extended their win streak to five games.

Maxim Trepanier struck twice for the Mooseheads (7-6-1). Cameron Whynot and Samuel Dube had the other goals as Halifax dropped its third game in a row.

Charles-Antoine Lavallee made 37 saves for Moncton as Alexis Gravel kicked out 34 shots for the Mooseheads.

VOLTIGEURS 4 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Xavier Simoneau had two goals and an assist as Drummondville toppled the Remparts for its ninth straight victory.

Story continues below advertisement

Edouard Charron and Thimo Nickl also scored for the Voltigeurs (10-4-0), who got 30 saves from Anthony Morrone.

Jacob Melanson was the lone scorer for the Remparts (8-6-0), losers of four in a row. Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo turned aside 31 shots in defeat.

—

FOREURS 10 TITAN 0

VAL-D’OR, Que. — Nicolas Ouellet had three goals and an assist, and Jonathan Lemieux made 30 saves as the Foreurs dealt Acadie-Bathurst its 14th loss in a row to start the season.

Alexandre Couture, Karl Boudrias, Justin Robidas, Rudolfs Polcs, Alexander Mirzabalaev, Emile Lauzon and Alexandre Doucet rounded out the Val-d’Or (7-5-2) offence.

Tristan Berube combined with Felix-Anthony Ethier for 24 saves for the Titan (0-9-5).

—

CATARACTES 2 OCEANIC 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Charles Beaudoin scored the deciding goal at 16:03 of the third as the Cataractes beat Rimouski to snap a three-game slide.

Mavrik Bourque also scored while Antoine Coulombe made 31 saves for Shawinigan (8-5-0).

Dmitry Zavgorodniy hit the scoresheet for Rimouski (9-4-2). Colten Ellis turned away 23 shots in defeat.

Story continues below advertisement

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019.