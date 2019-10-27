Brossard woman desperately looking for her wedding dress

Send this page to someone via email

Brossard resident Joyce Saliba holds on to the memories of her wedding day like a treasure. But there is one thing that stands out the most.

“The wedding dress usually represents the entire wedding. It’s all about the dress!” Saliba said.

But the dress has gone missing. Saliba says she lent it to a friend of a friend.

“They didn’t end up using the dress but they got married and they left the dress in the church.”

Saliba was told that Madison Baptist Church in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce did a major cleanup and the dress was donated to the Renaissance on St. Jacques Street.

Staff told Saliba it was sold.

“Very, very sad. And I cried for two days only. So today, I only cry for a few minutes a day.”

Despite the tears, she is on a quest to find it.

According to Saliba, the dress was not expensive, but the sentimental value is priceless. She was counting on creating a family tradition with it, something her parents couldn’t do for her. Saliba says her parents fled Lebanon over 35 years ago, leaving everything that mattered to them behind.

“They had nothing to pass down to us,” Saliba said. “So we were hoping — I always hoped — that I could pass down things to my children. My daughter, my niece… That’s why I was very, very sad when the dress went away.”

She’s hoping someone will hear her pitch and return the dress.

“I hope they might understand it might mean more to me than maybe it means to them. I hope…”

If you have any leads, send an email to montreal@globalnews.ca