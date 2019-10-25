Durham Police officers honoured at 17th annual police appreciation dinner

The acts of heroism in the Durham Regional Police Force often go untold — as officers of the law can humbly say, they are just doing their job.

“There’s not too many police officers that will seek attention for anything they do,” says co-chair of the event Moe Pringle. That’s where the Police Appreciation Dinner and Awards Night committee steps in, giving them the recognition they deserve.

“It’s meant to make them realize how as a community, we appreciate everything they do everyday.”

The @DRPS Police Chief for a day Abrielle receives a standing ovation after reading out her winning essay. #Oshawa #DurhamRegion. Take a look at the video here. pic.twitter.com/iFlb26OEgm — Frazer Snowdon (@GlobalFrazer) October 25, 2019

Starting with bagpipers with the DRPS band entering the hall — the night was one to remember. With a number of guests in attendance, including local politicians, MPs and families of the men and women in blue. It’s the 17th annual dinner, organized by community members. Each year the event raises funds for a variety of charities in the region, bringing in more than $1.5 Million dollars.

“You perform a job that requires sacrifice, courage and perseverance,” said Durham Regional Chair John Henry, while on stage.

Qualities that were honoured in a handful of officers that were given awards throughout the night. That included Constables Andrew Massey and Matthew Roy, who selflessly jumped into murky waters to rescue a mother and her two children. Their SUV had been submerged in a ditch, upside down, with the three trapped inside

“Feels great,” says Cst. Massey. “But I feel like we should be surrounded by the people that helped us there as well.”

The very theme of the night was extending a hand — an act that Constable Sheldon Micallef took even further when he hugged a teen in distress, while on a domestic dispute call between a mother and her son.

“Sometimes they just need someone to talk to and sometimes just hugging them can make all that difference,” says Micallef. “I didn’t feel like he wanted to hurt me and he just wanted someone to hold onto.”

It wasn’t only acts of heroism that were honoured, incredible police work was also recognized. Like the hard work by Det. Const. Martin Franssen with the major crime-fraud unit. He was highlighted for his work on financial crimes while also dedicating his own free time to educate the vulnerable population about the risks of scams that target the elderly. A concern that Franssen says needs to be talked about more within your families.

“The more that we talk about it, the more people are aware and then the more prepared we are to fight back.”

Another case highlighted for the crowd was the good old fashioned police work by the homicide unit, when they were able to bring David Knight to justice, and his accomplice in a murder for hire case in Pickering. The convicted men conspired to kill Knight’s wife, while the husband had a concrete alibi. After pouring through hours of surveillance, investigators found what they needed.

“The case was a tough one, says retired Det. Dianne. “We had a remarkable team, great support from our police service and we were able to put our time and effort into it, in order to solve it.” She says. “It’s an honour to be recognized because everybody made a lot of sacrifices personally.”

But perhaps the most rewarding for these officers is knowing that these stories are now being told.

“It’s humbling, very humbling,” says Cst. Micallef. “We’ve heard tonight that we don’t often hear about these stories and it’s unfortunate.”

The night showing that sometimes, all someone needs is a helping hand.