Canada

New EGADZ partnership to provide 22 families with housing in Saskatoon

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 7:06 pm
Updated October 25, 2019 7:08 pm
A new partnership will provide 22 families with secure housing. There will also be support to help create new opportunities for the families.
A new partnership will provide 22 families with secure housing. There will also be support to help create new opportunities for the families.

A new partnership between the province and EGADZ aims to provide families secure housing and support they need to live a positive life.

Through Fusion 22, the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) will lease a government-owned building in Saskatoon’s Holiday Park neighbourhood.

Residents will live in 22 of the building’s units. The other two units will be used as offices for support staff, who will be on the property for about 16 hours every day.

Along with the Fusion 22 partnership, EGADZ’s Action to Employment program has also expanded.

SHC will assist EGADZ with a trades training component, helping participants with training, employment experience and gaining equity. Participants have been helping with repairs to SHC buildings.

“They’ve done some extensive renovations,” Minister of Social Services Paul Merriman said on Friday.

“Now they’re working on the interiors to be able to earn some equity within these units so they can take that money and put it towards something else once they move on past our Sask. housing units.”

If renovations continue to run smoothly, the families will be able to move into their new homes in about two months.

