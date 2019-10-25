Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate alleged break-in and sex assault in Victoria suburb

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 1:34 pm
Updated October 25, 2019 2:05 pm
RCMP are investigating an alleged break-in and sex assault in Colwood.
RCMP are investigating an alleged break-in and sex assault in Colwood. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

West Shore RCMP are investigating after a man allegedly broke into a Victoria-area home and sexually assaulted a woman inside.

Police say it happened on Wednesday, at a home near Sooke Road and Metchosin Road in Colwood.

Police say they do not have a description of the suspect.

READ MORE: No charges laid in alleged sex assault of teen girl on Victoria’s Galloping Goose Trail

The West Shore RCMP Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, and officers, along with a police dog, canvassed the neighbourhood on Thursday.

Police are also advising residents of the area to take regular safety precautions of locking their doors and windows, regardless of whether someone is home or not.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultVictoriasex assaultbreak in sex assaultcolwood sex assaultvancouver island sex assaultvictoria sex asasult
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.