RCMP investigate alleged break-in and sex assault in Victoria suburb

West Shore RCMP are investigating after a man allegedly broke into a Victoria-area home and sexually assaulted a woman inside.

Police say it happened on Wednesday, at a home near Sooke Road and Metchosin Road in Colwood.

Police say they do not have a description of the suspect.

The West Shore RCMP Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, and officers, along with a police dog, canvassed the neighbourhood on Thursday.

Police are also advising residents of the area to take regular safety precautions of locking their doors and windows, regardless of whether someone is home or not.

