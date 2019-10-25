No GO train service on Lakeshore East line Saturday and Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Metrolinx says the entire Lakeshore East line will be closed this weekend to commuters for several significant upgrades to improve service.

The transit agency said a number of infrastructure projects are being tackled causing the “rare stoppage of weekend GO service on the important line.”

The primary upgrade includes work on the Danforth bridge, between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road, that will add two decades onto the lifespan of the major bridge, Metrolinx said.

Other work such as signal upgrades, safety upgrades on platforms, railway crossing upgrades, replacing old railway ties and correcting track elevations will also be done.

“Planning for this type of major work has been ongoing for a couple of months now,” Alan Britton, director of rail corridor maintenance at Metrolinx, said.

“The work delivery involves well over 150 people on the corridor at any given time with dozens of heavy equipment and material spread across the 30 miles (48.3 kilometres) of the Lakeshore East Corridor.”

Metrolinx said although there is no access to the line for customers, a few rail vehicles like CN freight trains will be moving through the area.

Residents living along the corridor can expect night work and construction impacts, Metrolinx added.

Metrolinx said GO buses will be in place to help commuters needing to travel east of Toronto.

For those coming from Durham Region stations like Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax or Pickering, the Route 90B GO buses will be running between these stations to the Union Station Bus Terminal.

Lakeshore West customers will not be impacted. However, if customers are planning on heading east of Union Station they will also need to take the Route 90B GO bus, Metrolinx said.

Customers travelling between Rouge Hill and Union Station are advised to take TTC as an alternate way for their weekend commute.

