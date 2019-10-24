Menu

Sports

Hamilton Bulldogs facing back-to-back-to-back weekend

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 24, 2019 10:57 pm
The Hamilton Bulldogs play Niagara and Oshawa, twice, this weekend.
It’s another three-in-three weekend for the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Hamilton visits the Niagara IceDogs Friday night before playing a home-and-home series against the Oshawa Generals Saturday and Sunday.

The Dogs have 11 points through their first dozen games of the Ontario Hockey League season and went 1-and-2 in their previous back-to-back-to-back weekend from Oct. 4-6.

Friday night’s tilt at Meridian Centre in St. Catharines marks the first of six games between the Bulldogs and IceDogs (4-5-2-1).

CHML will broadcast Sunday’s clash between Hamilton (5-6-1) and the No. 2 ranked Generals (9-2-0), starting with the Pregame Show at 5:30 p.m.

Oshawa doubled the Bulldogs 6-3 in their first meeting of the season on Oct. 5 after rattling off four unanswered goals in the third period.

