Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

24-year-old Barrie man charged with stunt driving in Innisfil school zone: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 6:23 pm
At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, an officer clocked a vehicle travelling at 109 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometres per hour community safety zone, police say.
At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, an officer clocked a vehicle travelling at 109 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometres per hour community safety zone, police say. South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

A 24-year-old Barrie man has been charged with stunt driving after officers nabbed him speeding in an Innisfil school zone on Wednesday morning, South Simcoe police say.

At about 10 a.m., an officer conducted radar enforcement on Killarney Beach Road and clocked a vehicle travelling at 109 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometres per hour community safety zone, police add.

READ MORE: Barrie police searching for wig-wearing suspect in connection to theft

The officer stopped the vehicle and charged the Barrie driver with speeding, stunt driving and failing to surrender an insurance card.

The man’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded for seven days, police say.

He has a court date in December.

Canada Revenue Agency squeezes 94-year-old Bradford, Ont. woman
Canada Revenue Agency squeezes 94-year-old Bradford, Ont. woman
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
innisfilBarrie newsSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsTown of InnisfilInnisfil speedingInnisfil stunt drivingInnisfil school zone
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.