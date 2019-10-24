24-year-old Barrie man charged with stunt driving in Innisfil school zone: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old Barrie man has been charged with stunt driving after officers nabbed him speeding in an Innisfil school zone on Wednesday morning, South Simcoe police say.

At about 10 a.m., an officer conducted radar enforcement on Killarney Beach Road and clocked a vehicle travelling at 109 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometres per hour community safety zone, police add.

The officer stopped the vehicle and charged the Barrie driver with speeding, stunt driving and failing to surrender an insurance card.

The man’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded for seven days, police say.

He has a court date in December.

