Manitobans urged to get seasonal flu shot

The province is urging Manitobans to get the flu shot this fall.

Health minister Cameron Friesen announced the official launch of the annual influenza immunization campaign on Thursday.

“I encourage all Manitobans to get the flu vaccine, but especially those at increased risk of serious illness from the flu, their caregivers, and close family and friends,” said Friesen

“The flu vaccine protects you and helps to protect those around you including infants, people with chronic illnesses such as diabetes or asthma, and those seeking treatment for cancer. It’s about them, too.” Tweet This

Friesen said he got his own vaccination at a pharmacy in Grant Park Mall.

The province has now received the majority of its flu vaccination allotment for the year – after an initial delay – and the seasonal vaccine is available free of charge to all Manitobans over six months of age.

Last year, the province said, 17 Manitobans with lab-confirmed flu died, while another 42 were admitted into intensive care units. A total of 228 were hospitalized due to the flu in 2018-19.

A special high-dose vaccine is available for seniors in long-term care facilities.

“As we age, our bodies change and it’s important that we use all the tools provided to us to ensure we stay healthy,” said Tom Farrell, president of the Manitoba Association of Senior Centres.

“Flu vaccines are a great preventative measure that reduces the risk of illness for all Manitobans, but particularly older adults.” Tweet This

To find dates, times and locations to get your flu vaccination, visit manitoba.ca/flu or call Health Links-Info Santé at 204-7888-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.

