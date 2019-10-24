Menu

Large window smashed as car crashes into front of West Kelowna pizza restaurant

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 2:44 pm
This black Toyota Solara sustained front-end damage after jumping a curb and smashing into the front of Murray’s Pizza on Gosset Road in West Kelowna. .
This black Toyota Solara sustained front-end damage after jumping a curb and smashing into the front of Murray’s Pizza on Gosset Road in West Kelowna. . Global News

A pizza shop in West Kelowna sustained minor damage when a car crashed into a front window on Thursday morning.

The black Toyota Solara sustained front-end damage, while a large glass pane at Murray’s Pizza on Gosset Road was smashed after the car jumped the curb and hit the building.

Another view of the accident at Murray’s Pizza in West Kelowna.
Another view of the accident at Murray’s Pizza in West Kelowna. Global News

West Kelowna Fire Rescue and West Kelowna RCMP were on scene.

No one inside the restaurant was injured. Police said the driver and single occupant of the car was assessed on scene by first responders.

TAGS
OkanaganWest Kelownacentral okanaganCar Accidentpizza restaurant
