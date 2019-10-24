Large window smashed as car crashes into front of West Kelowna pizza restaurant

A pizza shop in West Kelowna sustained minor damage when a car crashed into a front window on Thursday morning.
The black Toyota Solara sustained front-end damage, while a large glass pane at Murray’s Pizza on Gosset Road was smashed after the car jumped the curb and hit the building.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue and West Kelowna RCMP were on scene.
No one inside the restaurant was injured. Police said the driver and single occupant of the car was assessed on scene by first responders.
