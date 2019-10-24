B.C. realtor fired for social media comment about Alberta ‘cry babies’

Send this page to someone via email

Think twice before posting comments on social media.

That’s the bottom-line message after an Okanagan realtor was fired this week after posting a comment regarding Alberta.

On Thursday, the owner of Century 21 Assurance Realty Ltd., told Global News that realtor Ben Houghton no longer works for the firm following fallout from the 16-word Facebook comment.

The comment from Houghton read: “Alberta such cry babies .. don’t worry Alberta your greed will soon be back in full swing.” Tweet This

It’s not known what the comment was in response to, or the context in which it was made, but responses to it drew quick disapproval.

Story continues below advertisement

Further, emotions are still raw in many parts of Western Canada following Monday’s federal election in which Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party captured the most seats, albeit in a minority form.

However, the Conservatives dominated Alberta and Saskatchewan, along with most of B.C.’s northern and southern Interior electoral districts.

2:07 Liberal victory renews separatist talk in Western Canada Liberal victory renews separatist talk in Western Canada

Following the election, talk of Alberta separatism has renewed, with #wexit trending on social media. Some have asked B.C. to join the separatist movement, which has resulted in mixed social media comments

While some in B.C. have agreed, others have vehemently said no to the separatist movement. All this, not long after the ongoing divide between B.C. and Alberta regarding the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Regardless, Century 21 Assurance Realty Ltd. managing partner Max Carbone said Houghton no longer works at the firm.

2:11 New Alberta separation group meets in Calgary New Alberta separation group meets in Calgary

“Yesterday, Ben Houghton, a realtor from our firm made negative comments about Albertans,” said the company in a Facebook comment

“We wholeheartedly disagree with the remarks made about our fellow Canadians. We are strong supporters of our many friends, clients and family members from Alberta.

“Alberta has been an economic engine for our country. We sympathize with Albertans about the current economic climate and appreciate their perspective.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered realtor with our firm.”

3:22 Federal election 2019: Former MP Laurie Hawn shares thoughts Federal election 2019: Former MP Laurie Hawn shares thoughts

On social media, the suspension/firing has resulted in many comments, ranging from positive to negative. Examples range from “being held accountable for their comments” to “I don’t know how anyone can be happy a man lost his job, even if he’s an (expletive).”

Global News has reached out to Houghton for comment, and Century 21 Assurance Realty Ltd., for more comment.