‘It was horrifying’: Woman recounts alleged gang sexual assault at Toronto’s College Street Bar in court

Warning: This story contains graphic language.

A woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted at a former Little Italy bar took the stand in a Toronto courtroom Thursday morning, recounting in detail what she said happened to her on Dec. 14, 2016.

‘It hurt everywhere…in intimate places…like the pubic region…and also my mouth…I could feel my jaw cracking,’ she explained.

The woman, who cannot be identified, said she was at the College Street Bar when she was raped by the establishment’s manager, Enzo De Jesus Carracci and owner Gavin MacMillan.

Both have pleaded not guilty to forceable confinement and sexual assault.

The woman told the court she had two drinks when things started to get hazy.

“Things were different after awhile…iffy….when I say ‘iffy’…it felt like I was getting really drunk,” she explained. “I don’t even remember talking to (De Jesus) after he gave me drinks.”

The young woman said she accepted a third drink, a shot of whiskey, at some point in the night.

“I remember (MacMillan) being there the whole time,” she said. “I was not fine…I was very dizzy…I felt very sick.”

Sometime in the night, the woman said she also accepted two lines of cocaine from the men.

“I thought there was still a few people leaving at that time,” the woman said. “I don’t know when this was. I am trying to remember it.”

The woman told the court over the course of the night she felt “very, very, very dizzy and very sick,” adding she blacked out at some point.

“I remember trying to get out but I just couldn’t. Because it felt like…it felt like my head and my body were not cooperating,” she said.

“It feels like you are frozen. It was horrifying.” Tweet This

“Things came in and out,” she said, telling the court she was upstairs in the bar and suddenly downstairs in the basement.

“I remember the floor. It was horrible…It was bumpy cement. It was hurting my knees…I was being forced to stay on my knees. Anytime I tried to get up I was being pushed back down,” the woman said, alleging MacMillan was forcing her to preform oral sex on him.

“It felt like a not-so fun-game,” the woman said, telling the jury she felt the pair were organized and had a plan.

“I remember Enzo being creepy, watching a lot and touching himself,” she said. “He watched what Gavin was doing to me…Gavin was having sex with me. Raping me.”

She later went on to say that “both of them raped me at the same time.”

The woman was shown a snippet from a nine–hour long security tape that the Crown, Rick Nathanson, said showed Mr. De Jesus pulling down her pants and touching her.

When asked if she remembered that, she said “no.”

“I don’t like the way I look,” she said, referring to how she moved in the video.

“I look very inebriated. I don’t look normal. It makes me feel very uneasy,” she said. Tweet This

When asked by Nathanson if she wanted any of the sexual acts she described, the woman simply answered, “no.”

After news of the incident broke, the Toronto Licensing Tribunal extended a voluntary closure order of the business that was initially put in place as of Feb. 1, 2017. The City of Toronto said the bar was sold in May 2017.

