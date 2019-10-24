Multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Oakville sends 1 person to hospital: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say five people suffered injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on the QEW in Oakville on Thursday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Twitter that the crash – which involved six vehicles, including a transport truck – took place around 11 a.m. in the Toronto-bound lanes between Bronte Road and Burloak Drive.

Schmidt said one person was sent to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

The incident shut down all lanes for a short period of time with right lanes re-opening just minutes later, say police.

Two Toronto-bound lanes remain closed.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and have not laid any charges.

Update: 5 people to hospital with minor injuries. Clean up ongoing, could be several more hours. 2 right lanes open, 3 left lanes blocked. Investigation ongoing pic.twitter.com/NPtECjTkNF — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) October 24, 2019

