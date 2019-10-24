Multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Oakville sends 1 person to hospital: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say five people suffered injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on the QEW in Oakville on Thursday morning.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Twitter that the crash – which involved six vehicles, including a transport truck – took place around 11 a.m. in the Toronto-bound lanes between Bronte Road and Burloak Drive.
Schmidt said one person was sent to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”
The incident shut down all lanes for a short period of time with right lanes re-opening just minutes later, say police.
Two Toronto-bound lanes remain closed.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash and have not laid any charges.
