Crime

2 Bradford men sentenced for string of armed pharmacy robberies: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 2:23 pm
Several years ago, officer executed search warrants at two homes in Bradford, which resulted in the seizure of weapons, cash and drugs, police say.
Two men were sentenced on Wednesday in connection to a series of armed pharmacy robberies that took place in Bradford and York Region several years ago, South Simcoe police say.

Robert Collings, from Bradford, was given a 10-year sentence for his part in five armed robberies that occurred in 2016-17, police add.

In January, Collings was convicted of the robberies, along with numerous drug charges, including several accounts of drug possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking, officers say.

According to police, the convictions included fentanyl and hydromorphone.

Police handout
Meanwhile, Collings’ co-accused, Cole Boardman, from Bradford, received a three-and-a-half-year sentence and three years of probation, police say.

In January, Boardman was convicted of one Bradford robbery and robbery with a weapon, in addition to numerous drug charges, including several counts of drug possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking, officers add.

Police say these convictions included fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and hydromorphone.

In October 2016, South Simcoe police say they investigated two robberies from Bradford pharmacies, which led officers to identifying two suspects.

The suspects were linked to further pharmacy robberies in York Region, police add.

A three-month investigation, which was conducted by South Simcoe officers, York Regional Police and the OPP, led to the arrests of the two Bradford men in January 2017, police say.

Officers executed search warrants at two homes in Bradford, which resulted in the seizure of weapons, cash and drugs, including fentanyl patches, heroin, cocaine and other narcotics, police add.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
