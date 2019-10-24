Police seek suspects after south Edmonton grocery store robbed at gunpoint

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for three men they believe are connected to an armed robbery at a southside grocery store.

At around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, police said three masked suspects went into the Kabayan Filipino Store, located in a strip mall near 42 Avenue and 66 Street.

The men walked up to the front counter, where police said one man pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the store clerk.

The men left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, police said in a media release Thursday morning.

Police said they believe the suspects were in the strip mall area for about 40 minutes before going into the grocery store.

On Thursday, police released surveillance images of the men in hopes of identifying them.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the suspects was wearing an Adidas hoodie with the words “Brothers Through Everything” on the back and black Puma track pants with a blue stripe down the leg. The other two suspects are described as about 5’8″ tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Edmonton police are searching for three suspects after an armed robbery at Kabayan Filipino Store, located in a strip mall near 42 Avenue and 66 Street, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Courtesy, Edmonton police

Supplied photo of a hoodie police allege one of the suspects was wearing. Courtesy, Edmonton police

Edmonton police released surveillance video of three suspects alleged to have robbed a south Edmonton grocery store at gunpoint on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Courtesy, Edmonton police

Supplied photo of a hoodie police allege one of the suspects was wearing. Courtesy, Edmonton police