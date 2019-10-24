Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Twelve in Ontario, Quebec sickened in salmonella outbreak linked to Filicetti sausages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2019 10:58 am
A doctor points out a growth of of salmonella in a petri dish at IEH Laboratories in Lake Forest Park, Wash., in this Monday, May 17, 2010 file photo. .
A doctor points out a growth of of salmonella in a petri dish at IEH Laboratories in Lake Forest Park, Wash., in this Monday, May 17, 2010 file photo. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elaine Thompson, file

Federal officials say an outbreak of salmonella illness that sickened a dozen people in Ontario and Quebec has been linked to a brand of sausage.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the outbreak appears to be ongoing, in spite of a recall of the affected sausages.

The agency says the source of the outbreak is Filicetti brand Italian Style mild, dry, cured sausage.

READ MORE: These are the most common food-borne illnesses and what foods carry them

Ten people in Ontario and two in Quebec have become sick.

The agency is requesting that Canadians not eat any of the affected food — including the Filicetti brand and others recalled earlier this month.

Infants, children and seniors are most at risk of becoming sick, along with those who have compromised immune systems.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Why health officials are telling consumers to stop washing chicken

Symptoms include fever, chills, diarrhea, cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting.

The public health agency says the illness often clears up on its own within a week, but in some cases it can become severe and require hospitalization.

Tips to keep you and your family healthy when eating outdoors
Tips to keep you and your family healthy when eating outdoors
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Food RecallPublic Health Agency of CanadaSalmonellasausagessalmonella casesFilicettiFilicetti brandFilicetti sausagessalmonella illness
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.