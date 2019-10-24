Beer and wine trial aboard BC Ferries sets sail Thursday

Starting Thursday, passengers on three BC Ferries vessels serving the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route will be able to have a glass of beer or wine with their lunch or dinner.
The ferry corporation is rolling out a one-year trial that will see the alcoholic beverages served in Pacific Buffet on the Spirit of Vancouver Island, the Spirit of British Columbia and the Coastal Celebration.
Would-be tipplers must buy food with their drink and are limited to one beverage each.
The ferry corporation says people who aren’t of legal drinking age will still be allowed in the buffet, but can’t buy alcohol.
Motorists are reminded that the ferry service has a zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving.
The trial will be the first time that alcoholic drinks are served on BC Ferries’ southern routes, however, the company already serves them on northern routes servicing Port Hardy, Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii and the Central Coast.
BC Ferries says it will review customer feedback and revenue numbers after a year to assess the trial’s success.
