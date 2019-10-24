Menu

Beer and wine trial aboard BC Ferries sets sail Thursday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 11:21 am
BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while travelling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Friday August 26, 2011.
BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while travelling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Friday August 26, 2011. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

Starting Thursday, passengers on three BC Ferries vessels serving the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route will be able to have a glass of beer or wine with their lunch or dinner.

The ferry corporation is rolling out a one-year trial that will see the alcoholic beverages served in Pacific Buffet on the Spirit of Vancouver Island, the Spirit of British Columbia and the Coastal Celebration.

READ MORE: BC Ferries to offer beer and wine at buffet between Vancouver and Victoria

Would-be tipplers must buy food with their drink and are limited to one beverage each.

Some concerns about liquor on BC Ferries
The ferry corporation says people who aren’t of legal drinking age will still be allowed in the buffet, but can’t buy alcohol.

Motorists are reminded that the ferry service has a zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving.

READ MORE: Mothers Against Drunk Driving raises concerns about B.C. Ferries selling wine, beer on board

The trial will be the first time that alcoholic drinks are served on BC Ferries’ southern routes, however, the company already serves them on northern routes servicing Port Hardy, Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii and the Central Coast.

BC Ferries says it will review customer feedback and revenue numbers after a year to assess the trial’s success.

