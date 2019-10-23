Menu

World

Trump says Colorado, a state not bordering Mexico, will get a border wall

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 23, 2019 11:49 pm
Updated October 23, 2019 11:54 pm
President Donald Trump‘s boast of building part of the border wall in Colorado is garnering attention in the state, including from the state’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis.

Trump was speaking Wednesday to an audience in Pennsylvania when he included Colorado in a list of states where the border wall is being constructed, along with New Mexico and Texas.

The president said: “We’re building a wall in Colorado, we’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works, that you can’t get over, you can’t get under.”

Of course, Colorado doesn’t share a border with Mexico, which Polis, and others on social media noted.

Polis tweeted: “Well this is awkward …Colorado doesn’t border Mexico. Good thing Colorado now offers free full day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography.”

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press
