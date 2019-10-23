Pumpkin-stealing bandits caught on camera in Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Two thieves carved out a plan to steal a prized 100-pound pumpkin from an Okanagan produce market on Sunday, but little did they know they were caught on camera.

Surveillance footage shows a man in a black coat and a woman in a white coat scouting the Sunview Market in Oliver, B.C., on Oct. 20. around 8: 00 p.m., before making off with the massive pumpkin and disappearing into the darkness.

Thieves carved out a plan to steal a prized 100 pound pumpkin from Sunview Market in #OliverBC on Sunday night. Owner Paramjit Dhaliwal calls the pumpkin their “masterpiece” and the largest they’ve ever grown. It was on display for customers to enjoy. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/jPVHqAycyu — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) October 23, 2019

Market owner Parmjeet Dhaliwal said she’s disappointed by the theft, as it is the largest pumpkin the farm has ever produced. It was on display for customers to enjoy.

“We were pretty happy,” she said of their green thumb. “That was a masterpiece, right?”

Dhaliwal said there is no valid excuse for the abduction of her Halloween decor.

“Come and purchase it — it is not too much money; you cannot afford [it] — and leave people’s things alone and leave the environment safe,” she said on Wednesday.

Dhaliwal is hopeful the pumpkin bandits will be caught orange-handed.

“Why are people stealing? It is not a safe environment anymore to keep your things outside,” she said.

She added the property has been targeted by thieves in recent months, and her Toyota Corolla vehicle was stolen while parked outside the packing house.

The Dhaliwals have been farming the land for 25 years.