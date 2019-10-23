Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Pumpkin-stealing bandits caught on camera in Okanagan

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 6:44 pm
Produce market owner speaks about theft of prized 100 pound pumpkin
WATCH: Produce market owner speaks about theft of prized 100-pound pumpkin.

Two thieves carved out a plan to steal a prized 100-pound pumpkin from an Okanagan produce market on Sunday, but little did they know they were caught on camera.

READ MORE: Edmonton family perturbed by pointless theft of massive pumpkin

Surveillance footage shows a man in a black coat and a woman in a white coat scouting the Sunview Market in Oliver, B.C., on Oct. 20. around 8: 00 p.m., before making off with the massive pumpkin and disappearing into the darkness.

Story continues below advertisement

Market owner Parmjeet Dhaliwal said she’s disappointed by the theft, as it is the largest pumpkin the farm has ever produced. It was on display for customers to enjoy.

“We were pretty happy,” she said of their green thumb. “That was a masterpiece, right?”

Dhaliwal said there is no valid excuse for the abduction of her Halloween decor.

READ MORE: Extreme pumpkin carving

“Come and purchase it — it is not too much money; you cannot afford [it] — and leave people’s things alone and leave the environment safe,” she said on Wednesday.

Dhaliwal is hopeful the pumpkin bandits will be caught orange-handed.

“Why are people stealing? It is not a safe environment anymore to keep your things outside,” she said.

She added the property has been targeted by thieves in recent months, and her Toyota Corolla vehicle was stolen while parked outside the packing house.

The Dhaliwals have been farming the land for 25 years.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OkanaganOliver BCStolen pumpkinSunview Market100 pound pumpkinOliver market pumpkinOliver market pumpkin theftOlvier BCpumpkin bandit
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.