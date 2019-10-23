Menu

Canada

Social service workers in Saskatchewan vote to take job action

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 3:33 pm
CUPE Local 600 said 94 per cent of its members have voted to take job action as they seek better hours of work in contract talks.
CUPE Local 600 said 94 per cent of its members have voted to take job action as they seek better hours of work in contract talks. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

Social service workers in Saskatchewan have voted to take job action as contract talks continue with the provincial government.

CUPE Local 600 said Wednesday that 94 per cent of its members voted to take job action, which could include a full withdrawal of service.

READ MORE: Tentative deal reached between six Crown corporations and Unifor

The main issue for the union is hours of work.

“Workload and caseload are increasing across the board and in every classification, and the current shift schedule [is] in crisis and planned respite homes is unsustainable,” said Jacalyn Luterbach, president of the local.

Luterbach said many employees are currently working six straight days of eight-hour shifts, and often two or three different shifts in a week and it is not only impacting working conditions, but their home life as well.

“We are seeing increased sick time, increased reliance on overtime, and increased mandating by the employer,” Luterbach said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Members have also reported fatigue, health problems, and mood issues all from the lack of rest away from work.”

READ MORE: Construction begins on work camp at Co-op Refinery, amid standstill

CUPE has proposed moving from eight-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts, which it said is the standard throughout the health authority.

The union added moving to a 12-hour shift model would not cost the employer any extra money and could end up saving money with reduced overtime.

The other issue is wages and CUPE said it is seeking a cost of living increase.

The Saskatchewan government had not responded to a request for comment at the time this story was published.

The local will be in a strike position once until essential services negotiations take place, which the union said will take place in the near future.

CUPE Local 600 represents roughly 385 workers in the Ministry of Social Services, Community Living Service Delivery, including staff at the Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford and at the former Valley View Centre in Moose Jaw.

