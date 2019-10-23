Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Ontario government moving more services online, changing procurement process

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2019 2:32 pm
Updated October 23, 2019 2:47 pm
The Ontario government to move more services online.
The Ontario government to move more services online. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO – Ontario will move more government services online and redesign the way it makes bulk purchases to save money and make its operations more user-friendly.

The province’s Treasury Board President unveiled the broader digital government strategy today during a speech in downtown Toronto.

READ MORE: Ontario’s financial watchdog says deficit ‘was never $15 billion’ as Doug Ford previously claimed 

Peter Bethlenfalvy says the top 10 services offered by ServiceOntario will be offered online, but gave no timeline for implementation.

He says the province will also redesign its procurement process to better leverage the province’s bulk buying power, estimating the move could save a billion dollars a year.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will form a minority government

The government is also reviewing offices it owns and considering selling off spaces it doesn’t need throughout the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan will also see the province consolidate transfer payments to social service agencies to simplify the funding system.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
OntarioTorontoOntario governmentTreasury BoardPeter BethlenfalvyTreasury Board PresidentGovernment redesign
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.