Economy

Candy production soars in Hamilton after $40 million investment

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted October 23, 2019 3:56 pm
Mondelez Canada has invested $40 million into an expansion of its candy plant in Hamilton, creating 50 new full-time jobs. Mondelez Canada

Mondelez Canada has invested $40 million into an expansion of its candy plant in Hamilton’s west end.

The investment has created 50 new full time jobs at the factory, which produces iconic candies under the Maynard’s brand, including Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish and Fuzzy Peaches.

READ MORE: Still need Halloween candy? Map shows how many kids you can expect

Plant Manager Bernard Ryan says the Ewen Road factory now has a total workforce of 350, which he describes as “highly skilled manufacturing jobs.”

Mondelez Canada President Martin Parent adds that while people think of candy as “something simple”, he says it “requires a lot of effort in ensuring it is made consistently.”

READ MORE: Oreo-maker latest ‘Big Food’ company targeted for shakeup

For propriety reasons, Parent won’t say exactly how much candy is produced in Hamilton, but he adds that the upgrades allow them to produce “millions and millions more pieces” every day.

Story continues below advertisement

Parent says the Hamilton facility was the “most efficient” in the company’s network before the investment and has improved its flexibility and increased production so it can continue “to meet consumer demand in Canada for the next few years.”

READ MORE: 275 jobs, $30-million investment announced at Hamilton’s airport

To highlight the investment, members of the media were given tours of the Mondelez plant on Wednesday morning.

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
