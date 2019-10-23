B.C.’s police watchdog called to investigate death in Langley

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), has been called to investigate the death of a man in Langley on Wednesday.

RCMP say officers located a man believed to under the influence of drugs at around 3 a.m. and called emergency health services for assistance. According to police, a physical altercation took place as officers tried to take the man into custody.

The man lost consciousness and was later pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP say.

72 Avenue in Langley was blocked off from 208 Street to 210 Street on Wednesday morning.

Investigators checking the side of 72nd Ave. near some yellow bags. Closed from 208th to 210th St. #langley @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/HNzvoPDt5M — Ted Field (@tedfieldglobal) October 23, 2019

The IIO looks into any police-involved incident resulting in serious injury or death.

More to come.