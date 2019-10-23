Menu

Canada

B.C.’s police watchdog called to investigate death in Langley

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 1:39 pm
Updated October 23, 2019 2:22 pm
Police respond to a scene in Langley.
Police respond to a scene in Langley. Ted Field/Twitter

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), has been called to investigate the death of a man in Langley on Wednesday.

RCMP say officers located a man believed to under the influence of drugs at around 3 a.m. and called emergency health services for assistance. According to police, a physical altercation took place as officers tried to take the man into custody.

The man lost consciousness and was later pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP say.

72 Avenue in Langley was blocked off from 208 Street to 210 Street on Wednesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The IIO looks into any police-involved incident resulting in serious injury or death.

More to come.

TAGS
CrimeLangleyIIOIndependent Investigations OfficePolice WatchdogLangley crimeIIO BCBC Police watchdogLangley policeLangley IIO
