Canada

Premier Jason Kenney to address Alberta on Global News Wednesday night

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 11:45 am
Updated October 23, 2019 12:17 pm
Premier Jason Kenney speaks to the media in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019. .
Premier Jason Kenney speaks to the media in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019. . Amber Bracken, The Canadian Press

The Alberta premier will speak to the province in a televised address Wednesday night.

Jason Kenney will speak to Albertans at 6:10 p.m. during Global News Hour at 6, along with Global News Radio 880 Edmonton and Global News Radio 770 CHQR across the province.

You can watch or listen to the address on Global News television and radio stations across Alberta or on the government’s website.

A spokesperson with the province called Kenney’s speech a “pre-budget message to Albertans.” It comes one day ahead of the release of the 2019 Alberta budget.

Thursday’s budget will be the first tabled under the United Conservatives, after the party was elected in the spring election.

Kenney has promised fiscal restraint, but he hasn’t gone into detail about what that will look like.

More to come…

