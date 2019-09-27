Restraint coming, but not Klein-era budget cuts, Kenney tells Alberta municipal leaders

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says there will be spending restraint in the upcoming budget but it won’t resemble the fiscal bloodletting of the early 1990s.

The United Conservative leader, in a speech to municipal leaders, says any reductions will be prudent and thoughtful while protecting high-priority frontline services in health and education.

READ MORE: Municipal leaders have lots of money questions as they grill Alberta ministers

He says while some municipal leaders won’t like what is delivered in the Oct. 24 budget, it is necessary to put the brakes on spending that if left unchecked will lead to spiralling debt loads and deep spending cuts.

READ MORE: Alberta panel says savings to be found in health, education changes

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley also addressed delegates at the meeting of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association and told them they’re being set up as fall guys.

Notley says Kenney will improve the bottom line of the provincial budget by offloading program and service costs onto municipalities, making local leaders pay up or cut back and take the heat from citizens.

In the early 1990s, then-Alberta premier Ralph Klein slashed public spending by about 20 per cent as the province dealt with high deficits caused by low oil prices.