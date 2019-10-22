Husky Energy lays off undetermined amount of employees

Send this page to someone via email

Energy giant Husky Energy confirmed an unknown number of layoffs on Tuesday.

“Today we did have to say goodbye to some of our colleagues,” the Calgary-based company said in an emailed statement to Global News.

“Husky has been taking steps to better align the organization and workforce with our capital plan and strategy.”

The company went on to say: “the changes put Husky in the best position to achieve its goals.”

“This was about changing the way we approach our business, the way we make decisions and the way we work together to meet our goals.”

Officials with Husky Energy said it would not be releasing the number of jobs affected.

Some employees Global News spoke to outside the office on Tuesday said they were aware of layoffs and restructuring within the company, but didn’t want to speak any further about the nature of the job changes.