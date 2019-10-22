Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Husky Energy lays off undetermined amount of employees

By Josh Ritchie Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 2:40 pm
Husky Energy confirmed it laid off an undisclosed amount of employees on Tuesday.
Husky Energy confirmed it laid off an undisclosed amount of employees on Tuesday. Josh Ritchie/Global News

Energy giant Husky Energy confirmed an unknown number of layoffs on Tuesday.

“Today we did have to say goodbye to some of our colleagues,” the Calgary-based company said in an emailed statement to Global News.

“Husky has been taking steps to better align the organization and workforce with our capital plan and strategy.”

READ MORE: Husky Energy reports $328M first quarter profit, up from $249M a year ago

The company went on to say: “the changes put Husky in the best position to achieve its goals.”

“This was about changing the way we approach our business, the way we make decisions and the way we work together to meet our goals.”

Officials with Husky Energy said it would not be releasing the number of jobs affected.

Story continues below advertisement

Some employees Global News spoke to outside the office on Tuesday said they were aware of layoffs and restructuring within the company, but didn’t want to speak any further about the nature of the job changes.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
EnergyOil and GasAlberta oil and gasHusky EnergyLayoffsEnergy SectorHuskyEnergy sector layoffsHusky Energy layoffHusky Energy layoffs
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.