Here’s when to change your clock for Daylight Saving Time — and why we ‘fall back’

Most Canadians will likely welcome an extra hour of sleep in early November as clocks “fall back” with the end of Daylight Saving Time.

The time change will happen at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at which point clocks will change to 1 a.m. That means the day will last 25 hours.

The shift means it will be brighter earlier in the morning, but it will also get dark earlier in the evening.

Daylight Saving Time has been used in Canada for over a century despite complaints that it’s inconvenient. There are also contradictory claims about whether or not it helps save energy.

The controversial practice was widely adopted in Europe and North America during the First World War as a supposed fuel-saving measure. Modern critics argue that it doesn’t accomplish that goal anymore, because most power grids have become more efficient since the 1910s.

It’s also just a pain to adapt to a time shift in the middle of a chilly autumn.

Various Canadian provinces and U.S. states have flirted with the notion of getting rid of Daylight Saving Time altogether, but it currently remains a part of most Canadians’ lives.

Some communities across the country have opted not to participate in the time-shifting practice, including most of Saskatchewan and several towns in B.C., Ontario and Quebec.

The European Union has also voted to scrap Daylight Saving Time by 2021.

The extra hour of sleep doesn’t come free, though: You’ll have to “give back” that time when Daylight Saving Time returns on Sunday, March 8, 2020.